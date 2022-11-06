Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 30-acre wildfire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-acre fire is raging on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake.

The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said all lanes of State Route 115 are closed due to a wildfire caused by a crash. (Nik Lytle)

The fire was first reported at 12:18 p.m. near Parsons Branch Road, according to Nagi. Blount County officials originally reported the fire was around five acres, but it is currently estimated to be around 30 acres, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials.

Around 40 fire personnel are battling the flames. Two engine crews, a helicopter crew, a Cherokee National Forest hotshot crew and hand crews from the National Park Service are currently on the scene.

GSMNP officials said there is currently 0% containment.

Although Nagi said all lanes of State Route 115 were closed, Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are managing traffic and keeping the highway open. Parson Branch Road is closed as of 6:00 p.m.

GSMNP officials said the fire is entirely on national park lands and not near any hiking trails.

Due to the region’s high fire danger rating, the Tennessee Division of Forestry will not issue burn or permit debris burning Sunday. Other officials also asked East Tennesseans to follow the request to not burn due to the increased risk.

Additional information has not been released.

All lanes are closed on The Dragon (SR 115) near the TN/NC state line due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. pic.twitter.com/mYh2vyTaZr — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 6, 2022

