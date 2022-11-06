No. 4 Clemson trails Notre Dame 14-0 after first half

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Syracuse...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fourth-ranked Clemson trails Notre Dame 14-0 after the first half.

The Fighting Irish got on the board first courtesy of special teams. Notre Dame blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

On Notre Dame’s final drive before the end of the first half, the Irish executed an 11-play (10 of which were runs), 78-yard drive that ended in Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne running in the 5-yard score.

Clemson struggles on offense were highlighted by the teams inability to convert on downs. In the first half, Clemson was 0-5 on third down tries and 0-1 on fourth down conversions.

The Tigers were only able to muster 41 yards passing in the first half.

Some good news heading into the game, Clemson learned they had clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title, earning the team a spot in the ACC Conference Championship game.

