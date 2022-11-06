Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

Carlyle Brooks, 40, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Mauldin.
Carlyle Brooks, 40, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Mauldin.(Mauldin Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way.

Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-280-8900 ext. 5.

