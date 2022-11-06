Record highs to kick off new week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a rainy weekend, it trends drier for the early part of the week. But we’re going to kick off the new week with record highs before a big cool down arrives.

The rain has died down as we head into Sunday evening. but there’s still some lingering moisture over the area as the cold front in the area doesn’t completely clear out until later on Monday. So isolated showers are still possible across the area Sunday night and even through the day Monday. Some areas won’t get any more rain while a few spots do see a shower or two before the front clears out late Monday.

Ahead of the cold front clearing the area, we are looking at record highs possible for Monday. In fact Monday morning, the record low high in Greenville is 63° which is the forecast morning low. In the mountains, it’ll be a touch cooler, with morning lows in the upper 50s so just below the record high low of 60°. After highs are in the mid to upper 70s which is well above normal for early November. In fact, the record high in Greenville is 78° and we are forecasting a high of 79°. In Asheville, the record is 76°, just one degree above the forecast high of 75° so it wouldn’t take much to tie or beat the record there, too.

Tuesday, highs back off into the upper 60s, which is just a few degrees above normal high which are in the low to mid 60s this time of year. And then the bottom drops out. Wednesday morning, temperatures fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The temperatures warm slightly for the later part of the week to highs in the 60s before and even bigger cool down arrives over the weekend.

The tropics are active right now, which is a good reminder, it is still hurricane season. And we are eyeballing potential tropical impacts in the Southeast this week, including right here in the Carolinas and Georgia. The disturbance north of Puerto Rico looks likely to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm in the next day or so. It then heads west toward the Bahamas and the Southeastern US. Right now, there is some divergence in the models as to where the center tracks. But it’s looking more and more likely, tropical in origin moisture spreads across the Southeast by midweek from this system. For us, we are looking at the rain moving through on Friday. The coast from Florida to North Carolina is watching for choppy surf, increased coastal flooding and even possibly some wind impacts this week as well as the heavy rain.

The area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic could as become a tropical or subtropical system early next week. Right now, it’s not expected to directly impact land but higher surf is expected in Bermuda.

