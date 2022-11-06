SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs

Greenville High receiver Tyler Brown hoists up a belt after scoring a touchdown on Friday,...
Greenville High receiver Tyler Brown hoists up a belt after scoring a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship.

Below is a list of all the schools competing:

CLASS 5A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Spartanburg @ TL HannaCane Bay @ Sumter
Dorman @ Dutch ForkLexington @ Summerville
J.L. Mann @ GaffneyCarolina Forest @ Goose Creek
Byrnes @ BlythewoodBerkeley @ Fort Dorchester

CLASS 4A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
South Pointe @ GreenvilleHartsville @ A.C. Flora
North Augusta @ Catawba RidgeMyrtle Beach @ West Florence
Indian Land @ WestsideJames Island @ Irmo
Greenwood @ Northwestern Bluffton @ South Florence

CLASS 3A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Chester @ PowdersvilleLower Richland @ Camden
Woodruff @ DanielBrookland-Cayce @ Dillon
Belton-Honea Path @ ClintonCrestwood @ Beufort
Seneca @ ChapmanManning @ Gilbert

CLASS 2A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Newberry @ AbbevilleTimberland @ Andrew Jackson
Fairfield Central @ Silver BluffAndrews @ Barnwell
Keenan @ Strom ThurmondWade Hampton @ Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Saluda @ Gray Collegiate AcademyWoodland @ Cheraw

CLASS 1A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Calhoun County @ Christ Church EpiscopalBamberg-Ehrhardt @ Johnsonville
Denmark-Olar @ LewisvilleBaptist Hill @ Lamar
C.A. Johnson @ Wagener-SalleyCarvers Bay @ Estill
St. Joseph’s @ Southside ChristianLake View @ Cross

