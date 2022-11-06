SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship.

Below is a list of all the schools competing:

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Spartanburg @ TL Hanna Cane Bay @ Sumter Dorman @ Dutch Fork Lexington @ Summerville J.L. Mann @ Gaffney Carolina Forest @ Goose Creek Byrnes @ Blythewood Berkeley @ Fort Dorchester

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE South Pointe @ Greenville Hartsville @ A.C. Flora North Augusta @ Catawba Ridge Myrtle Beach @ West Florence Indian Land @ Westside James Island @ Irmo Greenwood @ Northwestern Bluffton @ South Florence

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Chester @ Powdersville Lower Richland @ Camden Woodruff @ Daniel Brookland-Cayce @ Dillon Belton-Honea Path @ Clinton Crestwood @ Beufort Seneca @ Chapman Manning @ Gilbert

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Newberry @ Abbeville Timberland @ Andrew Jackson Fairfield Central @ Silver Bluff Andrews @ Barnwell Keenan @ Strom Thurmond Wade Hampton @ Oceanside Collegiate Academy Saluda @ Gray Collegiate Academy Woodland @ Cheraw

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Calhoun County @ Christ Church Episcopal Bamberg-Ehrhardt @ Johnsonville Denmark-Olar @ Lewisville Baptist Hill @ Lamar C.A. Johnson @ Wagener-Salley Carvers Bay @ Estill St. Joseph’s @ Southside Christian Lake View @ Cross

