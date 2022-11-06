SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship.
Below is a list of all the schools competing:
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Spartanburg @ TL Hanna
|Cane Bay @ Sumter
|Dorman @ Dutch Fork
|Lexington @ Summerville
|J.L. Mann @ Gaffney
|Carolina Forest @ Goose Creek
|Byrnes @ Blythewood
|Berkeley @ Fort Dorchester
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|South Pointe @ Greenville
|Hartsville @ A.C. Flora
|North Augusta @ Catawba Ridge
|Myrtle Beach @ West Florence
|Indian Land @ Westside
|James Island @ Irmo
|Greenwood @ Northwestern
|Bluffton @ South Florence
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Chester @ Powdersville
|Lower Richland @ Camden
|Woodruff @ Daniel
|Brookland-Cayce @ Dillon
|Belton-Honea Path @ Clinton
|Crestwood @ Beufort
|Seneca @ Chapman
|Manning @ Gilbert
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Newberry @ Abbeville
|Timberland @ Andrew Jackson
|Fairfield Central @ Silver Bluff
|Andrews @ Barnwell
|Keenan @ Strom Thurmond
|Wade Hampton @ Oceanside Collegiate Academy
|Saluda @ Gray Collegiate Academy
|Woodland @ Cheraw
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Calhoun County @ Christ Church Episcopal
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt @ Johnsonville
|Denmark-Olar @ Lewisville
|Baptist Hill @ Lamar
|C.A. Johnson @ Wagener-Salley
|Carvers Bay @ Estill
|St. Joseph’s @ Southside Christian
|Lake View @ Cross
