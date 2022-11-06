WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening.

Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.

Monaco said staff worked to evacuate the building and make sure everyone was okay as first responders worked at the scene.

Surveillance footage provided to WMBF News by Monaco shows the moments a red Jeep slammed into the building as customers were sitting at the bar. He said he was thankful no one was hurt.

No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

“Nobody was close enough to where they could’ve been injured,” he said. “It could’ve been very, very tragic. Disastrous. We came away unscathed as far as that’s concerned.”

Monaco added that the restaurant just received upgrades such as new paint and furniture. They even recently began hosting live music.

It’s also not the first time they’ve seen adversity come their way. Monaco said they faced another setback in 2016 along with challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We made it through all of the good, bad and the ugly,” he said. “And here we are in our tenth year, and here’s another setback.”

Monaco also said that much of the cleanup was done with the help of friends after first responders cleared the scene Saturday night.

He added that Horry County Code Enforcement has instructed him to keep the restaurant closed until it is deemed safe.

“Just be patient, give us some time and we’ll get things up and running properly,” said Monaco.

Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

