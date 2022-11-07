Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October.

Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit at the Jockey Lot.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or who might see an abundance of tie-dye hoodies and shirts to call, the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com.

