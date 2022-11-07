Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first parade appearance of the band.

Out of more than 100 applicants, the band was selected to perform alongside nine other bands for the 96 edition of the annual parade.

Students and the community held creative fundraising events for the trip to New York. A $10,000 donation was made by Macy’s in support of their participation in the parade.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.