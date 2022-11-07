Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first parade appearance of the band.

Out of more than 100 applicants, the band was selected to perform alongside nine other bands for the 96 edition of the annual parade.

Students and the community held creative fundraising events for the trip to New York. A $10,000 donation was made by Macy’s in support of their participation in the parade.

