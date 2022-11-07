Clemson women’s soccer named a 5-seed in NCAA Tournament
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the ninth-straight season, Clemson’s women’s soccer team will play in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers were named a five-seed in the upcoming Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. They’ll host Vanderbilt in the opening round.
Clemson finished the season with and 8-4-5 record. The trio of Carolina Conti, Renee Lyles and Makenna Morris has led the Tigers to success. All three have logged double-digit total points on the season.
Conti and Lyles both lead the Tigers in goals scored with 4 netted. Conti leads Clemson with 5 assists.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.