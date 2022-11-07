Clemson women’s soccer named a 5-seed in NCAA Tournament

Clemson women's soccer forward Carolina Conti takes the field.
Clemson women's soccer forward Carolina Conti takes the field.(Twitter/@clemsonwsoccer)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the ninth-straight season, Clemson’s women’s soccer team will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers were named a five-seed in the upcoming Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. They’ll host Vanderbilt in the opening round.

Clemson finished the season with and 8-4-5 record. The trio of Carolina Conti, Renee Lyles and Makenna Morris has led the Tigers to success. All three have logged double-digit total points on the season.

Conti and Lyles both lead the Tigers in goals scored with 4 netted. Conti leads Clemson with 5 assists.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina's women's soccer team celebrates after winning the SEC Conference Championship...
Gamecocks women’s soccer team selected to NCAA Tournament
Wren High School's volleyball team holds their state championship trophy after winning.
Wren wins school’s first volleyball State Championship
Wren High School's volleyball team holds their state championship trophy after winning.
Wren wins first volleyball State Title
South Florida head coach Jeff Scott checks the scoreboard during a timeout in the first half of...
USF coach Jeff Scott fired, a day after 54-28 loss to Temple