Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Once on scene, deputies said they entered the house to find two people dead.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marvin Randall Hensley, 35
Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of 85-year-old woman
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
2022 Midterm election preview
YOU DECIDE: Keep track of 2022 Midterm election results
2022 Midterm election preview
2022 Midterm election preview