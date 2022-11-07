Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Once on scene, deputies said they entered the house to find two people dead.

