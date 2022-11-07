Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas nominated for USA Today 10Best award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best award.

Theme park officials announced that the Smoky Mountain Christmas was nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event.

The famous Christmas event, which will be held from now until Jan. 1 next year, is already a 14-time and only winner of Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, according to officials.

“The theme park industry’s premier Christmas event has been a long-held tradition for generations of guests since its debut in 1990,” a park spokesperson said. “From the cheer and joy of traditional holiday shows to the excitement of watching Santa at work in his Smoky Mountain cabin, Dollywood’s Christmas festival helps families create memories to share for a lifetime.”

The contest is live and runs through Monday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 a.m.

Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. Those interested can vote here.

