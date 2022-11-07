Gamecocks women’s soccer team selected to NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s soccer team learned their post season fates.

The Gamecocks were named a three-seed in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship tournament. In the first round, South Carolina will host Wake Forest (9-6-3).

USC won the program’s sixth SEC Conference Title on Sunday, beating Alabama 1-0. South Carolina come into the tournament with a 13-3-5 record and ranked 13th in the country.

They’re led by standout junior forward Catherine Barry. She has the most total points on the team with 21. She’s netted 7 goals and logged 7 assists, both the highest marks on the team.

The Gamecocks defense has been the real secret formula for their success, starting in the net with goalkeeper Heather Hinz. USC has allow the 8th fewest goals per game in the country.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.