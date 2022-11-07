FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said a large presence of agents on West Georgia Road were participating in a training exercise.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday.

FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road.

Nearby residents said agents have been on scene for most of the day.

A spokesperson for the FBI said the activity is part of a training exercise.

