FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday.
FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road.
Nearby residents said agents have been on scene for most of the day.
A spokesperson for the FBI said the activity is part of a training exercise.
