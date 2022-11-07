Lt. Governor candidate Jessica Ethridge wins national endorsements

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives for Jessica Ethridge’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor say she’s been endorsed by Dr. Jo Jorgensen, a 2020 Presidential candidate, and Spike Cohen, a 2020 candidate for Vice President.

Campaign representatives say Jorgensen finished third in the popular vote in 2020 with 1.9 million votes.

““I am proud to endorse Jessica Ethridge for Lt. Governor in my home state of South Carolina...Jessica Ethridge is an activist, mother, and legal professional who strives to make every voice heard in the state of South Carolina. She is promoting voluntary, community-based solutions rather than coercive government mandates as way to solve the problems facing the people of South Carolina.”

Representatives say Cohen has 192,000 followers on Facebook and 140,000 on Twitter.

They say he’s a vocal opponent of civil asset forfeiture and a supporter of cannabis decriminalization, which are both important to to Ethridge

“I voted early today for my good friend Jessica Ethridge for Lt. Governor of S.C. I encourage my fellow South Kakalakis to do the same.”

Campaign representatives for Ethridge say their candidate has been active in the liberty movement for nearly a decade, and a member of the South Carolina Libertarian Party since 2019.

They say she’s served as a state representative to two national conventions, as the Greenville County party Secretary and the State Committee 2nd Vice Chair.

Jessica Ethridge shares the ticket with Dr. Bruce Reeved, candidate for governor.

The Libertarian Reeves-Ethridge campaign runs against Republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, as well as Democratic candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey.

Midterm Elections are Tuesday, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.