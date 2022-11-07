Man arrested on multiple charges including breaking into 4 vehicles

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -– The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charges after breaking into four vehicles in October.

Deputies said following an investigation 30-year-old Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley was charged with breaking into a 2018 Subaru Outback, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2010 Toyota Corolla at South Cove County Park on Oct. 15.

Adderley is charged with stealing a purse from each vehicle, taking credit cards and taking other items.

Deputies said he used the victim’s credit card to obtain Visa gift cars at two separate businesses. One gift card was valued at $510.25 and the other was valued at $506.01.

Adderley is being charged with four counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, petit larceny and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.

The Sheriff’s Office said was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:42 p.m. and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on combined $34,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.