Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of 85-year-old woman

Marvin Randall Hensley, 35
Marvin Randall Hensley, 35(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 19, 2020, detectives began investigating the death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard.

Detectives arrested Hensley and 49-year-old Shannon Welch Simonds for murder on Aug. 28, 2020.

Deputies said 35-year-old Marvin Randall Hensley was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Simonds case is still pending.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
2022 Midterm election preview
YOU DECIDE: Keep track of 2022 Midterm election results
2022 Midterm election preview
2022 Midterm election preview