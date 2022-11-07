Oconee Co. woman charged for allegedly kidnapping man who owed her money

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play woman was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to pay back a loan he took from her.

Deputies said the suspect, 48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver, was charged with Kidnapping and taken into custody on Saturday, November 7, 2022.

According to deputies, they began investigating on March 23 after the victim reported the incident.

The victim told deputies that Driver was his bondsman and kidnapped him at his house on March 23. According to the victim, Driver took him to her house, where she forced him to stay overnight until he was approved for a loan to pay her back.

Following an investigation into the incident, deputies said Driver was charged and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

