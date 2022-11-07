Police: Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns

The child was taken to an area hospital.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police have arrested a man they say burned a child as a form of punishment.

Officers say the mother of a 3-year-old girl told them Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water onto the toddler’s check. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

Okorie was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

More South Carolina News

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

James Waters, 77
Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
2022 Midterm election preview
YOU DECIDE: Keep track of 2022 Midterm election results
2022 Midterm election preview
2022 Midterm election preview
Anderson County deputies are investigating after more than $4000 worth of clothing was stolen...
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
Caroline's Cakes makes 2022 list of Oprah's Favorite Things
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things