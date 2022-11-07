Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning.

Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Waters called his daughter to inform her that he was lost and confused, police say. His daughter was able to determine he was somewhere near a golf course in Gaston, but has not been able to make contact with him since the phone call.

Waters also suffers from lung disease, COPD and has a heart condition.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-596-2065 or 864-596-2222.

