Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the suspect, 36-year-old Antonio Reyes, and the injured victim. Paramedics came to the scene to treat the victim, and deputies took Reyes into custody.

According to Reyes’ arrest warrants, he allegedly attacked the victim and tied her up with a cell phone charger so she couldn’t leave. He was charged with Kidnapping and High and Aggravated Domestic Violence.

