Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger

Antonio Reyes
Antonio Reyes(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the suspect, 36-year-old Antonio Reyes, and the injured victim. Paramedics came to the scene to treat the victim, and deputies took Reyes into custody.

According to Reyes’ arrest warrants, he allegedly attacked the victim and tied her up with a cell phone charger so she couldn’t leave. He was charged with Kidnapping and High and Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some upstate students are learning how to be kind to the world around them through a...
"Art for the sky"
Union County Fire Chief Dennis Merrifield
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
A lunar eclipse called the Beaver Blood Moon will appear early Tuesday morning. The moon will...
Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse
What matters to voters
What matters to voters