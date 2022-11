“Chief Merrifield was a great addition to the Union County Team and his loss will be felt tremendously! Dennis spent his life in service to others and was always searching for ways to help those on the worst days of their lives. Please join us in prayers for his wife, Renee, their kids and extended family as well as his co workers. ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends’ - John 15:13. RIP, Chief, we got it from here. Take your rest.”