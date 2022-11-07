Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s Cakes has been mentioned in O, The Oprah Magazine.

“I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately Gayle is loving the sweet potato cake,” the 2022 list on Oprah’s website says. “The Southern classic is surprisingly light and not too sweet, and the cream cheese frosting adds just enough tang.”

Caroline Ragsdale Reutter, the baker originally behind Caroline’s Cakes, became renowned around the country for her seven-layer caramel cake, which was even featured in the movie The Help.

She opened the headquarters on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg in 2012 and told FOX Carolina, “Our real product here is customer service. I love taking care of people.”

Her son now carries on her legacy and continues to grow Caroline’s Cakes, which sells mail order cakes on their website and through Amazon.

