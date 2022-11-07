Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning.

The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.

“When I was a kid we used to get poppies during Veterans Day and Memorial Day. We don’t see that anymore. As a matter of fact, you don’t see a whole lot of veteran’s events or celebrations going on. So five or six of us decided to start putting this event on,” said Sheldon Landgrave with Upstate Veterans Alliance.

The event is in its seventh year and brings veterans and their families from across the area together.

“Every veteran, whether they’re active duty, reserve, national guard, any of the services, have signed that blank check if need be to give up to, and including, our lives in defense of the nation,” said Army Veteran Kirk Conover.

From those who served to those currently serving, all took in the flyover, the special forces jump team and many more military programs.

“It makes me be very thankful for them, and now to me it’s like I got to step up and take their spot and do everything that they did back in the day,” explained United States Marine Corps Recruiter Jose Rodriguez.

More than a dozen marines also took the oath of enlistment at the event.

“Less than one percent of the population will actually serve this country, so it definitely means a lot to these guys and I’m pretty sure all the rest of the veterans here,” said Rodriguez.

The Salute to Veterans happens each year with a simple hope.

“When the veterans and their families leave here today, they’re going to know that we still have their back. That we have never left anybody behind,” said Landgrave.

The event ended with a concert headlined by country music singer Colt Ford.

