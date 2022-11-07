Whitehorn scores 17 in debut as Tigers open season with 81-54 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s women’s basketball team tipped off their season with a dominant 81-54 win over Gardner-Webb.

It was evident from the tipoff that Clemson was ready to run. The Tigers outscored Gardner-Webb 28-8 in the first period.

Clemson true freshmen guard Ruby Whitehorn led the team in scoring and rebounds with 17 points and 9 boards in her debut with the Tigers.

A pat on the back for a big debut for @d1_ruby2 👏 pic.twitter.com/eJKtalMAOV — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 7, 2022

Also scoring in double figures, Amari Robinson put up 14 points and hauled in 8 rebounds. Daisha Bradford wasn’t far behind with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Clemson (1-0) hosts Wofford on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 pm.

