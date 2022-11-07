Wren wins school’s first volleyball State Championship

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state title had eluded Wren’s volleyball team. Last season, the Hurricanes came agonizingly close by finishing as state runners-up. This year, the team was determined to end the season differently.

“After having that visit last year and losing, that was huge because I think that’s what propelled us to just work even harder this year.” Amy Godfrey, Wren volleyball coach, said.

Wren fought to return to the state title game.

“It really put a fire under us,” Milla Lugo, Wren volleyball senior, said. “We finally had the confidence to know that we could actually make it there.”

Once there, the Hurricanes were ready for the moment.

“We knew stepping into this that we had this match,” Ally Owens, Wren volleyball senior, said. “We were all very confident and determined.”

Wren took home the school’s first volleyball state title, winning in straight sets.

“It’s surreal. All your life you’ve been working to play volleyball,” Lugo said. “You’ve been working for a certain goal. All year you and 12 other girls have been fighting tooth and nail to get to this point. And you finally proved all the hard work you put in has finally paid off.”

A championship trophy was added to the case and a banner will adorn the gym wall. Those mementos of this special season will inspire the next generation of volleyball stars to achieve greatness.

“It’s amazing and just to know that people will always be in here and just see two banners of All-Region, Upper State and to have a State Banner, it just is really amazing that our legacy will go on and people will look up to you.” Ashley Stein, Wren volleyball junior, said.

“I feel like it’s very inspiring for like the younger generations to see that it’s possible,” Owens said. “It’s been done. And they’re going to be able to step on it and just say we can do it too.”

“You’re setting a legacy. You have started something and what I believe is a tradition of winning” Godfrey said. “They set the ball rolling. It’s just the beginning for this program.”

Wren wasn’t the only local team to win a volleyball state for the first time in program history. Mauldin also won the Class 5A State Title.

