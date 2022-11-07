YOU DECIDE: Keep track of 2022 Midterm election results

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls for the 2022 Midterm election open Tuesday, Nov. 7. FOX Carolina has a breakdown of how you can view election results.

With early voting over, more than 40 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 47 states. Data shows reports of record breaking early voter turnout in both South Carolina and Georgia.

Education is a big issue on the ballot for South Carolina and many will be anticipating the results for the Superintendent of Education race. Democrat Lisa Ellis has spent the last 20-plus years working in schools, mainly as a teacher. Republican Ellen Weaver previously chaired the state’s education oversight committee and heads a conservative think tank.

The biggest race in South Carolina is for governor. Incumbent Henry McMaster is going up against Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. FOX Carolina spoke with both candidates that you can watch Monday on The Six O’Clock News.

Incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are going head to head in Georgia to what could be the nation’s most-watched governor’s race after Georgia flipped blue in the last presidential election.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia. Polls North Carolina open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

