2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank.

Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.

With a sense of smell that exceeds one thousand times that of a human, Lily, and Tank will be great additions to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, including tracking fleeing criminals or searching for missing persons.

MORE NEWS: 2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.