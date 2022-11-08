2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank.
Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
With a sense of smell that exceeds one thousand times that of a human, Lily, and Tank will be great additions to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, including tracking fleeing criminals or searching for missing persons.
MORE NEWS: 2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.