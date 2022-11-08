2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing.

While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that won $1 million from the drawing. One of the $1 million tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Mill, SC, and the other came from a Gas Center in Wilmington, NC.

“What a run for our Powerball game,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Congratulations to all those who won prizes. All that play resulted in millions more for education that will support our schools and students this year.”

In addition to the $1 million jackpots, 10 players in the Carolinas won $50,000, and 1 won $100,000.

According to lottery officials, 343,323 tickets sold in North Carolina won prizes from the drawing.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.