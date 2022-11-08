Asheville Police looking for 17-year-old missing since Oct.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Jada Douglas was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville, according to police.

Douglas is described as five foot six inches and roughly 100 pounds with curly red hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with patches, grey sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

