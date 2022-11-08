Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight.

31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner said Harris was involved in a one-vehicle car crash on Turkey Farm Road near Smith Wall Circle. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment but died from his injuries.

A forensic exam will be performed Tuesday morning to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation by the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

