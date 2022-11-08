Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous.

Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off.

Deputies described the suspect, Devonte Finley, as a black male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as they look for Finely. We will update this story as the situation develops.

