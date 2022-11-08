Greenville man arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor charges

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office said a man was arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges.

According to the SCAG, 39-year-old Jesse Brandon Glenn of Greenville was arrested on Nov. 8 on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest and investigators with the SCAG’s office assisted with the investigation.

