Greenville postpones opening of Ice on Main after unexpected warm temperatures

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that Ice on Main will open later this year after unseasonably warm temperatures impacted the ice.

Greenville explained the situation in a post they shared on Facebook. According to officials, anyone with tickets for the canceled dates will get a refund.

