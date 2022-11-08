Operation Green Light shines a light for veterans

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Counties across the country are showing support for veterans through a simple gesture. It’s called Operation Green Light.

“These are folks who sign on the dotted line to protect this country. It’s about that service that these men and women have given, selfless service to this country, and the stuff that we enjoy we can thank for them,” said Buncombe County Veterans Services Director Heath Smith.

Buncombe County is one of several counties participating in Operation Green Light and lighting up select county buildings green thru Nov. 13.

In addition to the show of support the green lights symbolize, they are also meant to shine a light on resources in communities that are available to veterans.

At Buncombe County Veterans Services, that can range from homeless services to access to healthcare and more.

“When service members get out of the military, they discharge into communities like ours. So navigating that federal bureaucracy and trying to find the benefits that you’re entitled to can be tough sometimes,” explained Smith.

In the Upstate, Pickens County and Cherokee County are participating in Operation Green Light.

Businesses and homes are also encouraged to participate by shining a green light outside at night.

