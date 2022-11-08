Police investigating after shots fired downtown Saturday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are investigating after shots were fired over the weekend near downtown on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a scene on Livingston Street at around 12:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired on Saturday, Nov.5.

Once on scene, officers found nine shell casings in the area of Ralph Street and Ora Street, but no one was hurt. They also said no property was hit by bullets.

Police said so far this year 462 confirmed instances of shots fired and 617 shell casings from these crime scenes.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or calling police at 828-252-1110.

