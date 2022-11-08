Prisma Health eliminates positions following issues from pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health confirmed that positions at the company were recently eliminated because of the negative pressures that the pandemic put on operations and finances.

Officials said 55 executive and management positions were removed from their workforce of nearly 29,000.

“Across the country, many healthcare organizations have experienced multiple months of persistent operating losses due to economic factors intensified by the aftereffects of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark O’Halla, president and chief executive officer of Prisma Health. “Inflation is at a 40-year high, supply chains remain disrupted, and there is a serious shortage of clinical staff to meet today’s patient care needs. Prisma Health is not immune to these stark realities.”

According to officials, none of the positions were connected to direct patient care or areas that could impact clinical services.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of excellence in clinical outcomes, patient experience, operations efficiency and innovation, including advanced safety and quality programs,” O’Halla said. “These steps are painful but necessary to streamline our organization, so we can increase resources at the bedside and position the organization to continue to meet the evolving needs of our patients and the communities we serve.”

Officials didn’t specify which positions were eliminated. However, they said the areas affected are redesigning their workflows to cut down on duplicative tasks and improve how the organization functions.

