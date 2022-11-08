Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that tonight’s record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow.

The California Lottery explained the situation via Twitter on Monday night.

Once the results are available, players can find them at PowerBall.com

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

