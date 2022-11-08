SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.

The truck tugging the boat had two passengers that were injured, according to Highway Patrol. The two passengers and drivers of the Lexus were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Troopers said the driver of the truck without the boat was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation by the MAIT team.

