13-year-old in serious condition after being hit while riding bicycle

Bike hit by car
Bike hit by car(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said officers are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a car while riding their bike in the City of Union.

Officers said they responded to W. Main Street after the crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the victim was riding their bike when they got hit by an oncoming car.

According to officers, the 13-year-old was helped at the scene and soon flown to Greenville for further treatment. They added that the victim was in serious condition.

Officers are still investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

