87-year-old poll worker’s mission to make sure votes count

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for over 20 years and she’s still working every election day at nearly 90 years old.

At 87 years old, Martha Smith serves as a Spartanburg County poll worker making sure ballots are filled out correctly and has spent nearly two decades encouraging people to get out and vote.

“You can complain all you want but if you don’t vote, then what’s the point,” said Martha.

Her mission is to make sure your vote counts.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re in, I’m not interested in your party,” said Martha. “I’m interested in if you voted and that you voted correctly so that your vote counts.”

Martha said she has worked for a lot of elections but the most memorable one for her was the year former President Barack Obama ran. Martha said the loved seeing the voter line around the corner when she arrived at the church.

According to Martha, being an election poll worker is a grind but her love for the people in the community is what keeps her going.

After the 2022 election, Martha plans to retire. She said she doesn’t need a job to stay busy because she will still remain active in the community, continue to serve through her church and going to Senior Action.

