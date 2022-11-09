Adam Sandler postpones Greenville show due to tropical storm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Adam Sandler, who was originally set to have a live show on Friday in Greenville, is postponing because of the threat of severe weather.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said the Nov. 11 show has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 15.

All tickets purchased for Sandler’s original night in Greenville will be honored and no exchange is necessary, according to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team has called a First Alert Weather Day for Friday because Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to send heavy rain our way.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.