Anderson Highway & McAllister Road intersection concerns

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An intersection, in Anderson County, has been at the center of 19 property damage accidents, since 2017.

Drivers sent us photos to prove this. The community is asking for the addition of flashing lights, a signal, or rumble strips to slow down speeders.

We went directly to the state’s Department of Transportation.

Cindy Haley works at the Salon and Day Spa. The business sits right at the intersection. She says she’s even been involved in an accident there.

“We’ve had cars flipped into the parking lot at this intersection. And it is a very dangerous intersection that something needs to be changed,” Haley said.

And David Waters lives just down the street.

“I’ve had two wrecks in my yard, one wreck in Debra’s yard (his neighbor), that I know of,” Waters continues, “It’s really dangerous.”

Waters chalks it up to speeders.

“People are in a hurry. And they’re just not paying attention,” said Waters.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s data shows an average of five accidents per year. However, 19 of 25 accidents over the past five years include property damage.

Haley says, on a sunny day, the brightness can create visibility issues.

“I think they need to put a red light here,” said Haley, “I think that would slow traffic down, because when you top the hill, you’re not able to see.”

The SCDOT says they last studied this intersection back in March 2018. Warning signs were installed ahead of the intersection as well as stop signs on the side streets. When studied again, it recommends adding left shoulder intersection warning signs, as well as a left should stop sign. However, the department concluded signals are not warranted.

“Anything would help,” Waters continues, “We have a lot of people who walk this road, a lot of children that play in this neighborhood... It’s just a matter of time before something fatal happens.”

As of 2017, no fatal accidents have been reported on the state Highway Patrols records.

