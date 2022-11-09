Crews respond to Small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night.

Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store.

According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Shoppers on the second floor were briefly evacuated but have since been let back inside.

