Defending national champs, No. 1 Gamecocks, rout ETSU 101-31

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, right, shows off her national championship ring as the...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, right, shows off her national championship ring as the 2022 South Carolina national championship team receive their rings before an an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opened with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night.

Boston finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes.

The Gamecocks celebrated their 2022 NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner unfurled in the arena rafters to the cheers of a boisterous, happy crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina held its opponent to 4-of-28 shooting in the first two quarters. ETSU missed 15 straight shots during one stretch.

East Tennessee’s Jiselle Thomas, a first-year transfer from Temple, led East Tennessee with seven points on 2-of-20 shooting.

