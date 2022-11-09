Deputies arrest drunk man accused of crashing car, barricading from SWAT

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play man was arrested after crashing his car and barricading himself inside his home Tuesday night.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Durham Road in reference to a disturbance call. Witnesses told officials that 47-year-old Billy Arthur Barrier was intoxicated and the driver of a car that hit a concrete pillar and a neighbor’s car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with Barrier, who went into his home and poured bug killer on his front porch. Afterwards, he locked himself inside his house and made threats to shoot deputies. Barrier came out again to throw kitchen knives at deputies before barricading himself again.

Once SWAT arrived and negotiations continued, deputies said Barrier came out of the house and picked up a vase and flower pot and threw it in the direction towards officials. Before he could back into the home, deputies took Barrier into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said Barrier was taken to the hospital by paramedics for precautionary reasons and was later released and booked into the detention center around 2:10 Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted the investigation into the traffic accident Tuesday night and was charged by troopers with driving under suspension, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in an unattended vehicle.

Barrier was given a combined $1,872.00 surety bond on the traffic violation charges.

This Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said this investigation is ongoing and will release further information once charges are filed in the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

