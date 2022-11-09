Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Compton, a missing 86-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said Compton was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane.

Deputies described Compton as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Compton is asked to call 911 immediately.

