Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide

Colie Dawkins
Colie Dawkins(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse.

Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.

Foster said toxicology reports have not yet come back but enough evidence is available based on the threats to upgrade the charges.

