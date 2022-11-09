Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse.

Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.

Foster said toxicology reports have not yet come back but enough evidence is available based on the threats to upgrade the charges.

