Furman’s Zimmerman Earns Spot On United States’ World Cup Squad

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Furman defender Walker Zimmerman has been named to the United States National Team’s roster for this winter’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 17 and the United States will play in Group B along with England, Iran, and Wales.

A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Zimmerman helped the United States qualify for the World Cup finals earlier this year. Zimmerman captained the U.S. in its final qualifying match and helped the team compile a 6-2-2 record during World Cup qualifying, including a 0-0 draw at Mexico and a 5-1 victory over Panama. A two-time MLS Defender of the Year and current Nashville SC standout, Zimmerman recently garnered MLS Best XI accolades for the fourth consecutive season.

