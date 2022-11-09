Hospital and schools in Asheville lock down after reports of person with gun

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a person with a gun was in the parking deck at Mission Hospital this afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Mission Hospital at around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person with a gun. However, they didn’t find anything during their search.

According to officers, Mission Hospital and Asheville City Schools briefly locked down during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate restaurant closing its doors following lawsuit
Generic police lights
Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop
Wayne Patrick Bryant
Spartanburg man faces years in prison for month-long crime spree
Joe Cunningham speaks after results from Governor election
Joe Cunningham speaks after results from Governor election