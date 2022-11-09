Hospital and schools in Asheville lock down after reports of person with gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a person with a gun was in the parking deck at Mission Hospital this afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Mission Hospital at around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person with a gun. However, they didn’t find anything during their search.

According to officers, Mission Hospital and Asheville City Schools briefly locked down during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

