Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville.

Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop when 36-year-old Jorge Luis Perez was driving in Jackson County, North Carolina in May 2020.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement found a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine, a loaded gun in the vehicle and more than $10,000 in cash.

Officials said trial evidence established that in July 2020 law enforcement conducted another traffic stop of a vehicle Perez was driving in Swain County, North Carolina.

During the July traffic stop, law enforcement found an even larger trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and set of digital scales in the vehicle. Officials said a search of Perez’s trailer later that day led to them to find additional evidence to include methamphetamine, multiple guns and a money counter.

A federal jury convicted Perez of the following:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

One carrying a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison

One carrying mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Officials said the last charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

At this time, Perez remains in custody and a sentencing date has not been set.

